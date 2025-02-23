Step School holds Open House

Step School Islampura Campus held a successful Open House today, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from the local community. Parents and visitors greatly appreciated the launch of a well-reputed school in the area, as it provides quality education without the need to travel long distances. The event highlighted the dedication and excellence of the school’s team, led by the esteemed Principal, Ms. Shehla Masood, known for her deep local knowledge and commitment to academic excellence.

Director Step School, Mr. Arslan Khawaja, also visited the campus with his family, engaging with the community and appreciating the team’s hard work in bringing high-quality education to the area.

Step School is a leading private school network committed to academic excellence through modern teaching methodologies, a balanced curriculum, and a nurturing learning environment. With a vision to empower students with knowledge and critical thinking, Step School continues to expand, making quality education accessible to more communities.