Seminar held in LCCI

Ms. Seerat Hashim and Mr. Raja Hashim, Directors of the International Skills Academy and founders of the Shahidah Sultanah Foundation, successfully conducted a high-impact seminar on Skill Training & Business Development at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). The session was organized under the esteemed standing committee skill training and business development of LCCI.

The seminar was graced by Eng. Khalid Usman, Senior Vice President of LCCI, and Shahid Nazir Chaudhary, Vice President of LCCI, along with other distinguished guests. They shared valuable insights on fostering skill-based entrepreneurship in Pakistan and the role of training programs in economic growth.

Ms. Seerat Hashim and Mr. Raja Hashim, strong advocates for skill development and women’s empowerment, emphasized the importance of practical training and digital business strategies for aspiring entrepreneurs. They also highlighted the significance of industry collaborations to create sustainable business opportunities.

The seminar received an overwhelming response, with active participation from entrepreneurs, professionals, and students. The event marked a significant step towards strengthening Pakistan’s entrepreneurial landscape through skill-based learning.