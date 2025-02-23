Ghotki Sports Festival starts: Sindh minister warns ‘faltering’ PCB of forming separate cricket board

The 3-day Ghotki Sports Festival, organized by the Sindh government’s Sports Department, was inaugurated by Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar and Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari.

During the inaugural ceremony, Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar stated, “People tell us that if the PCB does not fix its system, we will be forced to form our own separate cricket board. There are good cricketers in Sindh, and there is no shortage of talent in the province. We will try to improve the system, but the PCB will have to change its attitude towards Sindh’s cricketers. If we are not given our rights, we will form a separate cricket board.” Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar further added, “Efforts are being made to host PSL matches in Ghotki as well. Sindh’s women are leading in sports. We will build a swimming pool in the Ghotki Sports Complex and install floodlights in the ground. This series of competitions will continue. We have also provided an IBA campus here, and we are focusing on sports activities alongside education.”

The Sports Minister mentioned that the Sindh government has built sports grounds from Ghotki to Ubauro. “Our efforts are aimed at allocating specific funds for sports programs, facilities, and scholarships for Sindh’s women.

The Sindh government is focusing on improving sports infrastructure in both urban and rural areas.” Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar stated that competitions in hockey, cricket, football, malakhra, taekwondo, kodi kodi, throwball, and other sports are being held for girls and boys. These events are organized to promote the talent of Ghotki district’s athletes.

Additionally, the Ghotki Sports Festival will continue until February 24, featuring various sports competitions. Over 2,000 girls and boys are participating in the Ghotki Sports Festival. The grand inaugural ceremony was attended by thousands of enthusiastic sports fans at the Ghotki Sports Complex. The event was also attended by Director Sports Sindh Imdad Ali Abro, Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Chief Engineer Aslam Mahar, Deputy Director Mir Muhammad Kalhoro, and all district sports officers.