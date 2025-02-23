Gandapur announces Rs2bn interest-free loan for students

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced an interest-free loan of Rs2 billion for professional students, enabling them to secure loans of up to Rs1 million each.

He made this announcement while addressing the sixth convocation ceremony of the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences), Peshawar.

Congratulating the graduating students, the chief minister expressed his hope that they would stand on their own feet and contribute to the development of the country. He emphasized the importance of self-reliance, stating that his government is working to ensure that educational institutions also become self-sufficient and serve as national assets.

At the convocation, 130 female students received their degrees, including 62 graduates who were personally awarded degrees by CM Ali Amin Gandapur. The top-performing students were also honoured for their achievements:

Six students received gold medals for securing outstanding positions. Six students were awarded silver medals for their exceptional academic performance.

The convocation ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, university administration, faculty members, graduates, and their proud parents.