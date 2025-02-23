Police implementing a comprehensive security plan for Champions Trophy matches

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stated that hosting an ICC event in Pakistan after 29 years is a highly welcome development.

He emphasized that the promotion of international cricket in Pakistan is a significant milestone. He said that Lahore Police is implementing a comprehensive security plan for Champions Trophy matches. He expressed his commitment to ensuring the smooth and secure conduct of international matches in a peaceful environment.

For the security of the Champions Trophy, 12 SPs, 37 DSPs, and 86 SHOs have been deployed. Additionally, 678 upper subordinates, 245 lady constables, and more than 8,000 officers and personnel will be on duty during the matches. Over 1,100 traffic wardens, 1,400 Dolphin Squad personnel, and 33 Elite Force teams will also perform their duties during the tournament.

The CCPO Lahore stated that security across the city will remain on high alert during the ICC Champions Trophy matches. He assured that Lahore Police is providing foolproof security to both national and international cricketers, as well as spectators.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana mentioned that snipers have been deployed at sensitive locations. He directed the concerned officers to maintain constant coordination with the ICC, Pakistan Cricket board, and security agencies. He emphasized that strict implementation of the security plan must be ensured for the cricket stadium, players’ residences, and their routes.

He further stated that every individual entering the stadium will be thoroughly searched, and female spectators will be checked by lady police officers. Bilal Siddique Kamyana stressed that effective measures should be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow during the matches. He also instructed that the law and order situation should be closely monitored through Safe City Authority and other control rooms.

The CCPO Lahore added that Dolphin Force, Special Protection Unit, and Elite Force teams will conduct effective patrolling during the matches. Moreover, he directed senior police officers to remain in the field and keep a close watch on the situation.