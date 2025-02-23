KIU and CPJRC sign DoU to establish Karakoram Research Station

Karakoram International University (KIU) and China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre (CPJRC) signed a Document of Understanding (DoU) to establish Karakoram Observation and Research Station on Natural Hazards and Environment (KORS) under the Government of Pakistan approved project. The DoU Signing Ceremony and Panel Discussion were held at Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), Chengdu, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday, quoting an official statement released by KIU. The cooperation agreement was signed by Engr. Professor Dr. Attaullah Shah, Vice-Chancellor KIU, and Prof. Su Lijun, Director-General of CPJRC. As per details, the state-of-the-art research Centre will be built at KIU under the collaboration framework between KIU and CPJRC, a joint project of China and Pakistan approved under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of Pakistan. The research center will serve as a hub for collaborative research, bringing together experts from both countries to address pressing global challenges.