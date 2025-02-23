Freight train derails near Okara Cantt

A freight train derailed near Cantt Railway Station in Okara on Saturday, with bogies detaching from the train and flying on to the GT Road. Railway administration and police rushed to the spot after the terrible accident and started rescue work.

Local residents area also gathered at the site and started helping the Railway administration and police in rescue operation.

However, no causality or injury was reported so far in the accident.

According to railway officials, the accident-stricken goods train was going to Karachi from Lahore.

Due to accident, the train track was blocked and rail traffic was suspended, Railways officials said, adding the railway track will be soon restored after the repair work and will be opened for trains.

It may be mentioned here that the train derailing incidents have become a routine matter perhaps due to technical faults or negligence of the Pakistan Railways administration, compelling the passengers to avoid travelling through trains.

On the other hand, Railways officials said that the tracks needed repair work and it is need of the hour to replace the rail tracks across the country and for the purpose a general survey of the tracks should be conducted so that the train travel could be made safe.