ICC admits mistake over missing Pakistan’s name on Champions Trophy logo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has admitted its mistake after Pakistan’s name was missing from the Champions Trophy logo during the live broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh match in Dubai.

During the second match of the tournament, viewers noticed that the tournament logo shown in the live coverage did not include the name of Pakistan, the host nation. This sparked concern among cricket fans, as ICC events typically feature the host country’s name prominently in the tournament branding.

In contrast, during the opening match of the Champions Trophy in Karachi, the tournament logo included Pakistan’s name as the host. However, in Dubai, the logo displayed during the India vs Bangladesh match did not feature Pakistan’s name, despite the tournament being hosted there.

An ICC spokesperson clarified that the issue was due to a technical glitch in the graphics, which will be rectified from today onwards. They further stated that the logo could not be updated during the match but assured that all future broadcasts will display the correct version.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Pakistan’s name was present on the Champions Trophy logo in clips shared on ICC’s social media accounts, and the issue only occurred in the live broadcast graphics.