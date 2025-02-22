Lahore Literary Festival kicks off at Alhamra

On February 21, the 13th edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) commenced at the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, marking the opening day of a vibrant three-day celebration of arts, literature, history and civilisation.

The opening ceremony was graced by an array of distinguished dignitaries, including LLF Chairman Iqbal Z Ahmed, LLF CEO and chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, Punjab’s Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, British Council Director James Hampson, UNESCO officer in charge in Pakistan, Karahang Anthony Tom, Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Nicolas Gely, and Alhamra’s Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, among others.

A highlight of the event was the special recognition of LLF CEO Razi Ahmed, who was honored with France’s prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for his exemplary contributions to the arts and cultural exchange. In an impressive ceremony that resonated with accolades, the hall erupted in applause as Chairman LLF Iqbal Z Ahmed announced the award, celebrating Mr. Razi Ahmed’s tireless efforts in promoting national and international literary and

artistic endeavors.

The festival began on a patriotic note with a stirring rendition of the national anthem by a talented Alhamra Academy of Arts student. Throughout the ceremony, Mr. Razi Ahmed expressed heartfelt gratitude to the national and international delegates whose support has made the festival a landmark event. Alongside Director James Hampson, he presented awards to the winners of the Lok Dastan Prize 2025 while also honoring noted scholar Rashid Ahmed and acclaimed writer Ikramullah with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their contributions to literature and scholarship.

Chairman Alhamra CEO LLF Razi Ahmed said that the 13th edition of LLF celebrates literature, culture and the power of ideas. It continues to bring together voices worldwide, fostering dialogue and enriching minds.

In a statement that resonated with pride and appreciation, the Executive Director of Alhamra commended the entire Alhamra team for their unmatched support and dedication. “The success of this festival is a testament to the unwavering commitment and hard work of the Alhamra team. Their support has been instrumental in creating a platform where art and literature converge to celebrate centuries of civilization,” he remarked.

With over 150 national and international delegates in attendance, the festival promises to illuminate the minds of its visitors through sixty engaging sessions covering a broad spectrum of topics, from arts and literature to history and sociology. Over the next three days, participants will embark on an intellectual journey, exploring the rich tapestry of cultural heritage that has shaped civilizations over the centuries.

The Lahore Literary Festival stands as a beacon of cultural dialogue and creative expression, setting the stage for transformative discussions and inspiring future endeavors in the arts.