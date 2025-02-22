Juventus defender Veiga sidelined due to leg injury

Juventus defender Renato Veiga is set for a spell on the sidelines after the on-loan Chelsea player suffered a leg injury during Wednesday’s 3-1 Champions League playoff loss to PSV Eindhoven, the Serie A side said. “Renato Veiga, who came off during the first half of the match against PSV Eindhoven, underwent diagnostic tests,” Juventus said on Thursday. “The examinations revealed an injury to the tendon of the plantaris gracilis in his right leg.” Media reports said Portugal’s Veiga, who arrived at Juve in January and started all five of their matches this month, would miss two to three weeks. Juventus are fourth in Serie A and visit Cagliari on Sunday.