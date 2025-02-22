Daily Times




Has Nargis Fakhri tied the knot?

News Desk

Bollywood diva Nargis Fakhri has reportedly tied the knot with her beau Tony Beig in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

As reported by Indian media, actor-dancer Nargis Fakhri, who has been in a relationship with businessman Tony Beig for almost three years, reportedly married him in an intimate LA ceremony last weekend.

According to details, it was a hush-hush affair at a five-star property in Beverly Hills and the couple is currently honeymooning in Switzerland.

Confirming the development to an Indian publication, a source revealed, “Both Nargis and Tony ensured that nobody clicked pictures of the two from the wedding. It was an extremely private function with only family members and close friends [in attendance].”

Meanwhile, Fakhri is yet to officially announce her wedding.

If reports are to be believed, Beig is a Kashmir-born businessman, now based in LA. He and Fakhri fell for each other sometime in 2022.

On the work front, America-born Fakhri, who made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Rockstar’, will be next seen in ‘Housefull 5’. She also has a Telugu film, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, in the kitty.

