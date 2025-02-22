Akbar Ali Shah meets Nabeel Qureshi

In a meeting that brought together two dynamic visionaries from different industries, Akbar Ali Shah, CEO of Reckitt Africa, recently connected with renowned Pakistani film director Nabeel Qureshi.

The conversation, centered around films, production, and the endless opportunities within the entertainment industry, proved to be a refreshing exchange of ideas.

Nabeel Qureshi is a name that has reshaped modern Pakistani cinema. Known for his sharp storytelling and ability to balance social commentary with commercial success, his films have consistently left an impact on audiences. His debut film, Na Maloom Afraad, revolutionised the comedy-thriller genre in Pakistan, followed by its successful sequel, Na Maloom Afraad 2. His film Actor in Law, featuring Bollywood legend Om Puri, tackled societal injustices in an engaging and humorous way, winning both critical acclaim and box office success.

In 2021, Nabeel took on a politically charged narrative with Khel Khel Mein, a film that masterfully depicted the events of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The production quality was so immersive that many believed the film was shot in Dhaka. His latest hit, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, starring Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan, explored corruption in law enforcement with action-packed sequences and gripping storytelling.

Akbar Ali Shah expressed his admiration for Nabeel’s work, highlighting the solid scripts, excellent casting, breathtaking cinematography and sharp editing that define his films. More importantly, Nabeel’s ability to merge meaningful narratives with commercial appeal sets him apart as a filmmaker of exceptional talent.

The meeting was an exciting discussion on the evolution of cinema, the power of storytelling and potential future collaborations. As a global business leader, Akbar Ali Shah recognizes the potential for cross-industry partnerships that bring entertainment and impactful storytelling to broader audiences.

Looking ahead, Shah extended an invitation to Nabeel Qureshi to visit Africa, opening doors for creative exchanges and future projects. With Nabeel’s track record of delivering blockbuster hits and Akbar Ali Shah’s vision for innovation, this meeting could mark the beginning of exciting collaborations across borders.