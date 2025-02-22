Kubra and Gohar Rasheed steal spotlight at their glitzy mehendi

Bride Kubra Khan and her groom Gohar Rasheed stole all the spotlight as their pre-wedding festivities continued with a glitzy mehendi event on Thursday.

Ahead of their imminent big day, reportedly on February 22, the pre-wedding festivities for celebrity couple Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed pushed on with a star-studded mehendi night, with the who’s who of the showbiz fraternity in attendance.

Several videos of the guests as well as the couple of the hour, rocking the dance floor with their immaculate chemistry and fiery moves, have been doing rounds on social media. For what probably was one of their final pre-wedding celebrations, Khan opted for a sage green lehenga to go with her bridal glow and styled it with gold jewellery, a matching stack of bangles and a flower-adorned long braid. On the other hand, Rasheed wore a white kurta pajama, paired with an intricate shawl.

For the unversed, Khan and Rasheed, who remained best friends for almost a decade before they reportedly exchanged rings last year, confirmed their impending wedding in a joint Instagram post last month. “Aapke Pyar aur Duaon ke saath (With all your love and prayers)… Bismillah,” she announced in the caption, which sees the visibly blushing bride and her much-in-love groom, finally making the most-awaited confession.

The ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Noor Jahan’ stars solemnized their nikah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, last week, surrounded by their close family and friends.