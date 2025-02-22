Ahmed Ali Akbar’s wedding pictures are not to be shared

It is the wedding season in showbiz industry. Fans saw Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed getting married just days ago. What followed was the wedding ceremony of Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gillani. Now it the turn of Ahmed Ali Akbar and Maham Batool. Fans were curious to see their wedding pictures. But they have added a big caveat: No wedding photos would be shared adding: ‘We do not consent’. This time there is also a difference of the popularity of bride: Maham Batool is not that in the media. The actor shared the official photos of his nikkah ceremony. Ahmed posted the caption, “Heart, My Life My Peace, My Home.” Everyone — including the industry colleagues and fans — loved their photos. However, what followed after raised eyebrows. The couple emphasized their right to privacy, writing, “We do not consent to the publication or posting of any images or footage from our events.”