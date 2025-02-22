Disappearing Mother Tongues

Like every year, yesterday marked a commemoration of International Mother Language Day, a vital occasion that honours the diverse linguistic tapestry. In Pakistan, this celebration resonates deeply, underscoring how once-a-year events are not enough to preserve the rich cultural and linguistic heritage found within its borders. Established by the UN, this observance is not just a tribute to linguistic diversity; it urges individuals and governments to recognize and preserve the regional languages at risk of fading away.

Language is far more than a tool for communication. It is the essence of culture and identity. In Pakistan, a nation home to a myriad of languages – including Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi, and Urdu – each dialect carries the distinct traditions, stories, and histories of its speakers. However, the promotion of Urdu as the primary medium of instruction, coupled with an unspoken preference for English stemming from our colonial past, has led to the overshadowing and marginalization of these regional languages. This trend places them on a perilous path towards extinction, as they are increasingly neglected in educational, political, and public spheres.

The socio-economic and political marginalization often leads to a decline in these languages’ usage, threatening the rich cultural narratives they encapsulate. The loss of a language represents not just the disappearance of words, but also a profound loss of culture, history, and identity. Given our historical context, particularly the language conflicts that laid the foundation of the 1971 War, Pakistan cannot afford to remain passive as this crucial issue continues to unfold.

The preservation of language is not solely the responsibility of governments; it requires active community engagement and individual commitment. Grassroots movements play a vital role in cultivating pride in local languages and dialects. By promoting local literature, music, and arts, we can spark renewed interest in and respect for the languages that reflect the unique experiences of their speakers.

Recognizing the equal status of all languages, regardless of their origin or the number of speakers, might help foster a much-needed sense of national unity. *