PTI conveys grievances to CJP in rare meeting

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has complained to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi that the judiciary is being used as a tool for political gains and being made a mockery of.

“The entire justice system has been made a joke. We [told] the CJP that the judiciary was being used as a tool [politically],” remarked PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja while speaking at a presser following the meeting with the CJP.

The former ruling party’s press conference comes against the backdrop of the chief justice’s meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to share the agenda of the upcoming National Judicial Policymaking Committee (NJPMC) meeting.

However, the meeting apparently didn’t sit well with the former ruling party whose Senator Barrister Ali Zafar urged the CJP to stay out of politics.

“The CJP should not make such meetings a routine [practice] as it gives the impression of politics,” Senator Zafar said .

Addressing the party’s ongoing legal woes, with several of its leaders including founder Imran Khan behind bars, Raja said that the party today informed CJP Yahya of their cases not being heard.

“[We] told the CJP that human rights had practically ceased to exist in the country,” the lawyer said.

Noting that the party also pointed out the wrongful manner in which the 26th Constitutional Amendment was bulldozed through both houses of the parliament, Raja said political struggle is the only solution when matters are not duly addressed in the courts.

Addressing the media, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said the party complained to the CJP about the alleged abduction of its lawmakers.

Noting that the top judge assured them steps would be taken to address the issues faced by the party, Gohar further remarked that they also informed the chief justice that the orders issued by the court were not duly respected – due to the lack of implementation by authorities.

Additionally, the party also took up the issue of the plethora of cases faced by its founder Khan, and underscored the abrupt change in the timings of the hearings as well as scheduled meetings with the former prime minister.

Babar Awan pointed out the precedence of open trials instead of hearings inside the jail premises, while Omar Ayub said that the party’s delegation also raised the issue of “state terrorism” in Punjab with police being misused against them in the province.

The PTI leaders, added the opposition leader, also took up the issue of Khan’s letters addressed to the CJP as well as alleged fake first information reports (FIRs) faced by their lawyers.

The letter concerned, referred to the PTI founder’s communique addressed to the top judge earlier this month wherein he underscored the party’s longstanding demand for an investigation into the May 9, 2023, riots as well as the November 2024 protests.