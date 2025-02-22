Six militants killed in KP, four in Balochistan

Security forces on Friday killed at least six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district, said the military’s media wing.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, resultantly, six khwarij were sent to hell,” read the statement.

It further said that a sanitisation operation was conducted to eliminate any other militant found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Separately, two policemen were martyred and four militants killed in an attack on a police check-post in Balochistan province, police officials said Friday.

As per reports, armed men attacked a police check-post in Shaban area, some 35 kilometers away from the provincial capital of Quetta, local police station in-charge Munir Khan told Arab News.

“Terrorists attacked a police post in Shaban, killing two policemen and injuring two others. The police force timely retaliated and killed four terrorists,” he said.

“Search and clearance operation continued till early hours of Friday as some terrorists fled to the nearby mountains.”

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Separately, a man, who was allegedly carrying explosives, was killed in an explosion on Quetta’s Qambrani Road on Thursday night, according to police.

“It has been unclear whether he was a suicide bomber or delivering the explosives,” Qasim Rodeni, a police officer in Quetta, told Arab News.

“The man was carrying around 4-5 kilograms of explosive material which exploded on the road. We are investigating the incident.”