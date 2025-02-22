COAS visits UK’s Warminster and Larkhill garrisons

Army Chief, General Asim Munir, visited the Warminster and Larkhill garrisons in the United Kingdom as part of his official tour.

The visit was made at the invitation of the British Army Chief, General Sir Roland Walker.

During the visit, General Munir was briefed on several projects, including those related to the British Army and the Deep Recce Strike Brigade.

The Army Chief was also given a detailed demonstration of new military technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are being developed for future military operations.

The visit comes shortly after General Munir’s participation in the 7th Regional Stability Conference held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK, where he further engaged in discussions about global military strategy and stability.

Pakistan and the UK share a long-standing defence relationship, with joint counterterrorism training, military exchanges, and strategic dialogues playing a key role in bilateral ties. As part of his visit, the army chief will tour British military units, including the Land Warfare Centre and the 1st Strike Brigade, where he will receive briefings on the UK’s military modernisation efforts.