Sindh govt to award Oxford University scholarships to six students

The Government of Sindh, in collaboration with the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP), has announced the establishment of two prestigious scholarships in the name of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. The scholarships will be part of the OPP’s annual graduate scholarship programme and will support exceptionally talented students from Sindh to pursue graduate studies at the University of Oxford.

Historically, access to institutions like Oxford has been dominated by students from privileged backgrounds, leaving behind talented individuals from underrepresented regions. The OPP is committed to breaking these barriers and ensuring that world-class educational opportunities are not confined to the privileged few. Last year, the OPP awarded two scholarships to students from Sindh and one to a student from Balochistan, taking a step towards bridging this gap. To further this mission, the OPP is actively collaborating with various government institutions to create sustainable pathways for students from underserved communities, ensuring that talent – not background – determines access to education.

The announcement of these scholarships was made during an official visit to Oxford University by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, and the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah. They were hosted for lunch by the Principal of Lady Margaret Hall (the alma mater of Benazir Bhutto), Professor Stephen Blyth, and were apprised of the vision and initiatives of the OPP, as well as Lady Margaret Hall’s foundational support for the OPP. The lunch was also attended by: Mrs Sanam Bhutto, the sister of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto; writer, historian and LMH alumna, Victoria Schofield; and senior delegates from the Governments of Sindh and Balochistan. The OPP is led by a team of Oxford academics and alumni including Professor Adeel Malik of the University of Oxford, Dr Talha J. Pirzada, Lecturer in Materials Science, Haroon Zaman, a corporate lawyer in London and Oxford alumna, Minahil Saqib. The OPP supports Pakistani origin students and academics through scholarships, hardship funds, an annual Iqbal Lecture and a graduate access programme.

Both Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto studied at the University of Oxford. These scholarships honour their legacy and aim to empower the youth of Sindh by providing them access to world-class education and the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to their communities and beyond.

This initiative highlights the commitment of the Government of Sindh and the OPP to invest in education and nurture future leaders. This fund will provide annual financial support to up to six outstanding students from Sindh each year to pursue a graduate degree at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, including up to three scholarships for female candidates under the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Scholarship and up to three scholarships under the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Scholarship. The scholarships have been made possible with the invaluable support of Israr Khan, President of the Oxford Union, a Pakistani scholar from Balochistan.

Speaking at the event, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated, “The OPP is opening doors and creating opportunities for Pakistanis, particularly talented students from underprivileged backgrounds. I would like to appreciate both the Governments of Sindh and Balochistan, both of which have started scholarship programmes with OPP for students from their province.”

The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah added, “These scholarships will enable students from Sindh to study at one of the world’s finest institutions. Not only will they benefit from this opportunity, but Sindh as a whole will gain as these scholars return with knowledge and expertise to uplift their communities.”

Imran Zarkoon Khan, Secretary Finance, Government of Balochistan, stated, “We are proud that Balochistan was the first province to initiate these scholarships. We are hopeful that this initiative will create new opportunities, empowering talented students from Balochistan to excel at Oxford and contribute to the province’s prosperity.”