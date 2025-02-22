S Africa begin Champions Trophy campaign with 107-run win over Afghanistan

Ryan Rickelton’s anchoring century and a strong all-round bowling performance guided South Africa to a commanding 107-run victory over Afghanistan in the third match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Friday. Chasing a challenging target of 316, Afghanistan were bowled out for 208 in 43.3 overs, despite a valiant knock from Rahmat Shah. The middle-order batter top-scored for Afghanistan with 90 runs off 92 balls, including nine fours and a six. However, Shah’s effort was largely unsupported, with Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai contributing just 18 runs each.