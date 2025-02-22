Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims for Katas Raj visit

Pakistan has issued visas to Indian pilgrims for the Katas Raj visit. High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi has issued 154 visas to a group of pilgrims for their visit to the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples in the Chakwal district.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to take place from 24 February to 02 March 2025.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding and fulfilling journey.

The Charge d’ Affaires reaffirmed that the government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate such visits as per its policy to promote interfaith harmony and mutual understanding.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals.

Pakistan regularly issued visas to Indian pilgrims for holy visits but the Indian government’s attitude towards Pakistani pilgrims is always unwelcoming as last month New Delhi denied visas to 400 Pakistani pilgrims for Urs at Ajmer Sharif.

The Indian authorities issued visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for the annual Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif, significantly below the allotted quota of 500.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Muhammad Umar Butt, this year, India has restricted the number of visas issued, denying travel to 400 potential pilgrims.

Earlier, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 94 visas to Indian pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from January 5th to 15th.

On the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey.