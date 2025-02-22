PTI moves LHC to seek permission for Minar-e-Pakistan rally

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22.

The petition, filed through Akmal Bari, argues that the party wishes to hold a rally in accordance with the law and constitution but has been denied permission for a peaceful gathering.

PTI has requested the court to allow them to hold the rally at Minar Pakistan, ensuring their right to peaceful assembly.

In the petition, the party emphasised that despite following all legal procedures, their request for a peaceful rally was denied, and they seek the court’s intervention to grant them permission for the planned event.

Earlier, the district administration of Lahore denied PTI to hold a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8.

The PTI had announced holding a public rally on February 8, the first anniversary of the last general elections which the party describes as highly rigged in last week of January.

Alia later moved the LHC in view of a delay by the district administration in deciding the matter.