Wanted terrorist arrested by CTD in Sahiwal

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a hardened terrorist belongubg to Fitna al-Khwarij during an operation in Sahiwal.

According to details, after receiving credible information, the CTD team conducted an operation in village 96 CR near Niaz Chowk Sahiwal and arrested the terrorist. The terrorist was identified as Azizullah Khan Khattak a resident of Nagriwala Shanowa Gudikhel Tehsil Takht Nusrati in District Karak. CTD Sahiwal also registered a case under 4-5 explosive act and anti-terrorist act against the terrorist on behalf of Waseem Akhtar.