Eight killed, two injured as van plunges into ravine in Kasur

At least eight people were killed and two others were critically injured after their van plunged into a ravine in the Kasur district on Friday.

The accident took place near Khara Morr on Raiwind Road as the passengers of the ill-fated van were on their way back from a wedding in Raiwind.

Rescue officials said that the accident occurred as the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the water after the driver dozed off while driving.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene and transferred the bodies and the injured to the Bulleh Shah District Hospital.

The hospital sources said that two of the injured are in critical condition. Police told the media that investigations had been launched and the identification process had been started. At least 18 people lost their lives and 1,496 others sustained injuries in 1,306 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours, The News reported.