35 service stations sealed, 22 cases lodged for wasting water in Lahore

Cases against 22 service stations were registered while 35 were sealed with issuing notices of fine of Rs100000 each for wasting water in Lahore.

In this regard, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) legal advisor Mian Irfan Akram has submitted the report to the Lahore High Court. According to report, 22 service stations were sealed in Nishtar Town while cases were registered against 15 service stations.

Further, cases were registered against six service station owners in Ravi Town while three service stations were sealed and one case was registered in Ganj Bakhsh Town.

Similarly, six service stations were sealed and two cases were registered in Jubilee Town while nine service stations were sealed in Aziz Bhatti Town and one case was registered.

Likewise, three service stations were sealed in Shalimar Town and one case was registered and three service stations were sealed in Allama Iqbal Town.