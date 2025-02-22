Rs4.5bn demanded to operationalize CCD Unit

To operationalize CCD unit, Punjab Police is going to demand Rs 4.5 billion from Punjab Government. Additional Inspector General CCD, Sohail Zafar Chattha has completed the process of interviews of concern police officials till DIG ranks and those deputed in CCD unit will be given special allowances. According to police sources, to get CCD operational, meetings and summaries regarding legislation and working environment are in final phase and will be sent to Punjab government after finalization. Details show that initially, Rs 1.25 billion will be demanded from Punjab government and Rs 3.25 billion will be allocated from Punjab Police budget. Police officials from Grade-1 to Grade-21 will be receive Rs 4800 to 40,000 as special allowance. After sending summary to Punjab Government, officials’ transferring and posting orders in CCD will be issued.