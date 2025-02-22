Riaz Hussain condoles death of MNA Nawab Yousuf Talpur

Provincial Minister Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, accompanied by MPA Paras Dero and Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Shirazi, visited Talpur House in Umerkot, Kunri, to offer condolences to the bereaved family of senior politician and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur on his passing.

On this occasion, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi and other leaders paid tribute to the late Nawab Yousuf Talpur, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to politics and society. They remarked that he was a dignified politician and a compassionate individual who dedicated his life to the welfare of the people of Sindh and Pakistan. His legacy will always be remembered as that of an exemplary statesman.

Later, all leaders prayed for the departed soul’s forgiveness, elevation in ranks, and patience for the grieving family.