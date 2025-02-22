Over 850 conferred degrees at 28th convocation of SSUET

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), organized its 28th Convocation with a traditional zeal that was attended by a large number of educationists, scholars, dignitaries including faculty and students. On this occasion, more than 854 students were conferred degrees, and gold, silver and bronze medals were given to the students who secured first, second and third positions with distinction marks respectively.

Addressing the convocation, as the Chief Guest Federal Minister for Information Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Sir Syed University has proven to be an oasis in the desert in terms of providing education to the youth of Karachi. This country was supposed to be a model for the Millat e Islamia; we need to establish centers that extract wisdom from knowledge. Truth is both a destination and a path to reach the destination,he added.