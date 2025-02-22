WWB Sindh dismisses rumors of welfare program closure

The Workers’ Welfare Board Sindh has categorically denied rumors regarding the closure of its welfare programs, emphasizing that workers’ rights will not be compromised under any circumstances. The Board’s spokesperson dismissed allegations circulating in print and social media, claiming that the Secretary/CEO of the Board is allegedly infringing on workers’ rights and planning to shut down welfare initiatives, as completely misleading, baseless, and fabricated.

The spokesperson clarified that no welfare program is being discontinued. Instead, the Sindh government and the Workers’ Welfare Board are actively working towards further improvements in workers’ welfare. The additional verification process currently underway is essential to eliminate corruption, fraudulent claims, and irregularities, ensuring that only legitimate workers receive welfare grants. This verification process is being conducted under the supervision of the district administration with full transparency. Genuine workers need not worry, as the process is aimed at identifying and removing fraudulent claimants who have been unlawfully benefiting from the system.

The spokesperson further stated that those opposing this transparent verification process are the very individuals who have been involved in fraudulent claims and misappropriating benefits meant for deserving workers. Certain elements are deliberately spreading misinformation to create confusion and hinder the transparency of the verification process. However, their malicious intentions will not succeed. The Sindh government and the Workers’ Welfare Board remain committed to protecting the rights of workers and will not allow any illegal beneficiaries to exploit welfare funds.

The public is urged not to pay heed to false news or rumors. For any clarifications, individuals can directly contact the Workers’ Welfare Board Sindh.