A detailed meeting was held between Palestinian Transport Minister Tariq Hussaini Zarrab and Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan in Morocco, in which Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed the goodwill gesture of the Pakistanis to the Palestinian Minister and said that the hearts of the Pakistani people beat with their Palestinian brothers and sisters. Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic and all kinds of support to Palestine and every Pakistani citizen is deeply saddened and grieved over the atrocities being committed there, which no matter how much they condemn, is insufficient, Abdul Aleem Khan added Federal Minister and President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan expressed the hope that the struggle of the Palestinians will definitely bear fruit and they will get the right to an independent state.

Palestinian Minister of Transport Tariq Hussaini Zarrab thanked the Pakistani Government for its cooperation and support. He appreciated the sentiments of Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, saying that Allah Almighty will grant Palestine freedom very soon.

During the closing session of the Fourth Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety at Morocco, Bangladeshi Minister of Industry and Production Aadil-ur-Rahman Khan, Oman Deputy Minister Brigadier General Ali Al-Falahi and Maldives Minister of Transport M. Ameen separately held meetings with Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Pakistani delegation, in which they discussed inter-governmental cooperation, especially in the field of transport and communication.

Fourth Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety held in Morocco was considered more beneficial, especially for developing countries. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, while talking to foreign Ministers, said that Pakistan, a country of 240 million people, has the potential to further improve 40 percent of its communication infrastructure. We want mutual investment and cooperation from other countries in both B2B and G2G formats. Even in these circumstances, Pakistan’s Motorways and Highways are moving towards improvement compared to the past.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that despite the increase in traffic flow, accidents are being reduced and revenue is being increased and policies are being implemented in line with modern requirements to make travel safer. The foreign Ministers and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the three-day conference in Morocco and expressed their wishes for success for each other and their expectation of returning with pleasant memories.