KP Police acquire advanced armored vehicles to combat terrorism

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has acquired state of the art B7 protection level armored personnel carriers (APCs)to bolster the fight against terrorism and ensure public safety.

A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office in Peshawar on 19th February 2025 to showcase and inspect the newly procured vehicles.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hamid, personally drove one of the armored vehicles and evaluated its operational capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to enhancing the police force’s operational efficiency and safeguarding the lives of its personnel. “The provision of these advanced APCs is a testament to our resolve to combat terrorism and ensure peace in the region,” he stated.

The B7 protection level APCs are designed to withstand high-velocity rifle rounds, including sniper fire, and are highly resistant to explosions.

These vehicles have already been deployed in high-risk districts such as Khyber, North Waziristan, and Kurram, with an additional 10 APCs set to be distributed across the province.

The KP government has been actively equipping the police force with modern weaponry, bulletproof vehicles, and other essential gear to tackle the challenges posed by terrorism.