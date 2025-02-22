Minister, UMT president discuss establishment of Baba Guru Nanak chair

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, met with former Provincial Minister and President of the University of Management and Technology (UMT), Ibrahim Hasan Murad. The discussion focused on various educational and religious matters including the launch of Shri Guru Nanak Scholarships for Sikh students at the university.

The Provincial Minister expressed his longstanding association with UMT and highlighted the university’s remarkable contributions to education. He paid tribute to UMT’s founder, Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad, acknowledging his visionary leadership and significant efforts in promoting higher education. Arora further stated that under the dynamic leadership of Ibrahim Hasan Murad, UMT has continued to establish a unique identity in the field of education.

During the meeting, former Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad praised the Punjab government’s initiatives for religious minorities and commended Minister Arora for his role as a “peace ambassador,” fostering social harmony and religious tolerance. He emphasized that providing better educational opportunities to minority students could bring a positive change in their lives. Murad reiterated UMT’s commitment to empowering the youth through quality education, ensuring they contribute effectively to the country’s progress.

Chairman and President UMT also highlighted the shared values of Islam and Sikhism, both promoting humanity and love. Additionally, he proposed inviting the global Sikh community to celebrate the Baisakhi festival, aiming to develop Kartarpur as a model city for Sikh pilgrims and boost religious tourism.

At the end of the meeting, Ibrahim Hasan Murad presented a souvenir to Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora.