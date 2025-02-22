Harbin’s ‘ice and snow magic’ a catalyst for unity, prosperity

Every Winter, Harbin, known as the “Ice City” in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang Province, transforms into a vibrant wonderland of ice sculptures, winter sports, and joyful snowball fights. This year, the 9th Asian Winter Games, which kicked off on February 7, has further amplified this excitement, welcoming over 1,270 athletes from Pakistan and other 33 Asian countries and regions – a record high in terms of participants. Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari’s attendance at the opening ceremony highlights the importance of this event.

The Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 set of a ripple effect that continues to be strongly felt today. China’s vision of engaging 300 million people in winter sports, a commitment made during its 2022 bid, has become a reality. The passion for ice and snow has swept across the country, creating immense excitement and significant economic opportunities.

In Harbin, attractions like the Ice and Snow World, Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo, and Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival have drawn both domestic and international tourists in droves, transforming a once-frozen landscape into a thriving business hub. The ice and snow economy has become a new driver of high-quality development, not only for Harbin but also for the province and the entire country. During the recent Spring Festival holiday, Heilongjiang (Harbin is the provincial capital of Heilongjiang Province) received 26.263 million visitors, generating a total spending of 33.65 billion yuan. Data also shows that by 2025, China’s “ice and snow industry” is expected to reach a scale of over 1 trillion yuan.

Ice and snow events are no longer exclusive to northeastern China. The southwestern city of Chongqing hosts 150 such events and introduces 80 winter tours; in Guangdong, indoor skiing facilities cater to ski enthusiasts year-round, free from geographical or seasonal limitations; in Allay, Xinjiang, winter folklore and bed-and-breakfasts arc gaining popularity. All these have significantly boosted “winter consumption.”

The booming of ice and snow economy in China also means more opportunities for the world. For example, the Chinese government released a document in 2024, vowing to harness the development of a “China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ice and Snow Sports Demonstration Zone” and promote mutually beneficial cooperation with relevant countries. This is a boon for cooperation on ice and snow economy with SCO members including Pakistan, which may help raise the publicity of Pakistani winter sports attractions among Chinese tourists and boost ice and snow tourism in Pakistan. Indeed, ice and snow can be valuable assets for all.

Ice and snow culture is forging new bonds that link Harbin with the rest of Asia. “If Elsa from Frozen were to visit, she’d be enchanted by the beauty of our city and this marvelous event,” Harbin citizens joked. Well, it’s entirely possible. Thanks to China’s visa-free policy and the steady increase in international flights, it’s much easier for foreign tourists to embark on their “China Travel” and experience a unique winter.