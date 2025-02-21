ICC acknowledges error after Pakistan’s name missing from Champions Trophy logo during live broadcast

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has admitted to an error after Pakistan’s name was absent from the Champions Trophy logo during the live broadcast of the India vs. Bangladesh match in Dubai.

During the second match of the tournament, viewers noticed that the tournament logo displayed in the live coverage did not include Pakistan’s name, despite the country being the official host. This omission raised concerns among cricket fans, as ICC events traditionally highlight the host nation in their branding.

Interestingly, during the opening match of the Champions Trophy in Karachi, the logo correctly featured Pakistan’s name as the host. However, in Dubai, the version shown during the India vs. Bangladesh game did not, sparking confusion.

An ICC spokesperson clarified that the issue resulted from a technical glitch in the graphics, which will be corrected from today onward. They explained that while the logo couldn’t be updated mid-broadcast, all future transmissions will display the correct version.

The spokesperson also assured that Pakistan’s name was present on the Champions Trophy logo in clips shared across ICC’s social media platforms, confirming that the issue was limited to the live broadcast graphics.