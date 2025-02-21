Govt warns of legal action over campaign against COAS’ UK visit

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, has warned of legal action against those protesting and running social media campaigns against the Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS) visit to the United Kingdom. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Tarar said the army chief received a warm welcome in the UK, which enhanced Pakistan’s international standing. “The world acknowledges the professional capabilities of Pakistan’s armed forces,” he stated. He accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of being unable to accept the respect given to the army chief abroad. “A handful of miscreants launched a social media campaign and staged protests, but patriotic Pakistanis have rejected their actions,” he added. The minister vowed action against those involved in the campaign. “Anyone who harms Pakistan’s integrity and interests will face legal consequences,” he warned. Tarar claimed that Pakistan’s economy was improving, with a 32% increase in remittances. He criticised PTI, saying, “While overseas Pakistanis contribute positively, a group of instigators leaves no opportunity to harm the country’s reputation.” He accused PTI of inciting violence, stating, “They attacked Jinnah House and desecrated martyrs’ memorials. They have no regard for Pakistan’s security.”

The minister further alleged that PTI followed a “foreign agenda,” facilitated militants, and had a history of supporting terrorism. He cited PTI’s actions on May 9, claiming, “There is evidence of what PTI did that day. Their founder even wrote to the IMF, proving their hostility towards Pakistan.” He dismissed PTI’s political relevance, saying, “Their politics is in decline. They have no agenda, which is why they protest IMF deals one day and army chief visits the next. If Pakistan’s success bothers them, they can keep sulking-every attempt to undermine the country will fail.”

Separately, three cases have been registered against individuals accused of running a social media propaganda campaign against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and state institutions.