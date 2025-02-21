Punjab CM approves new sewage, drainage system for major cities

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a new sewage and drainage system for the major cities of the province.

This initiative marks the first time a comprehensive sewage and water drainage plan is being implemented for all large cities in Punjab.

The Chief Minister has instructed authorities to create detailed plans for 189 cities with populations exceeding 100,000. The new system will include upgrades to sewage, water drainage, stormwater management, road repairs, and other essential development projects.

As part of the plan, the government has decided to establish sewage bypasses and disposal stations in cities for the first time.

Additionally, storage tanks will be built for the immediate drainage of rainwater, with the stored water being repurposed for irrigation and other uses.

The plan also includes the strategic installation of sewage and water supply pipelines at appropriate distances to prevent contamination. Clean water pipelines will be kept separate from sewage lines to maintain water quality.

Furthermore, 30 kilometers of roads in each provincial constituency will undergo construction and repair. During a special meeting, the Chief Minister also approved the proposal to create model villages in Punjab, with immediate steps for the implementation of the Punjab Development Program.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the Clean Punjab Program will benefit the province’s 150 million residents, addressing the longstanding issues caused by inadequate sewage systems.

She assured that the new system will help protect roads from wear and tear and ensure better public services across the province.

In her message on the World Day of Social Justice, the CM said: “The foundation of every civilized society is based on social justice and equality. The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) set the best example of social justice during the Prophetic era. All stakeholders must work together to ensure social justice.”

She added, “Social and societal problems are arising owing to growing gap between the rich and the poor. The worst economic disparity must now be transformed into an unprecedented equality. A policy must be devised to include the deprived classes in the national mainstream.”

CM Punjab said, “The access of common man to health, education and other social needs depicts true social justice system based on equality. The time has come for development for all and sundry in Punjab.”

She said, “Minority Card, Himmat Card and other programs are clear manifestation towards attaining the targets of social justice system. Honhaar Scholarship, Kisan Card and other programs are turning the dream of social justice into a reality.”