India off to winning start in Champions Trophy

India kicked off their Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh in a Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh slumped to 35-5 but went on to post 228 all out riding Towhid Hridoy’s heroic 100 while battling cramps.

India made a heavy weather of the modest chase but opener Shubman Gill, who made 101 not out, helped them reach the target with 21 balls to spare.

Towhid struck his first ODI century and with Jaker Ali, helped Bangladesh score 228 from 35-5 against India as the two teams opened their Champions Trophy campaign.

India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, leading India’s pace attack in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, returned figures of 5-53 after Bangladesh elected to bat first but lost half their side in the ninth over.

Towhid, who made 100, and Jaker, who hit 68, put on 154 runs to boost the total, albeit with some assistance from sloppy Indian fielding including two dropped catches.

Towhid, who faced cramps later in his knock, raised his hundred and acknowledged the cheers of the fans at a largely empty stadium before he departed and the innings folded in 49.4 overs.

Shami struck in the first over to get left-handed Soumya Sarkar caught behind for a five-ball duck.

Harshit Rana combined from the other end to get skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto caught at cover-point for a duck with Virat Kohli taking a good catch over his head.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz could not last long as Shami struck for the second time as Gill took a sharp catch at slip.

Shami’s return from injury in India’s white-ball triumph over England at home boosted the team in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of this eight-nation tournament with a back injury.

Bangladesh lost half their side in the ninth over when left-arm spinner Axar Patel struck twice in two balls to send Tanzid Hasan, for 25, and Mushfiqur Rahim, for zero, trudging back to the pavilion.