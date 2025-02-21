Pakistani student dies in Australia due to e-bike battery blast in apartment

A tragic incident in Western Sydney has raised urgent concerns about the safety of lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes after a devastating fire claimed the life of a 21-year-old Pakistani student. Haider Ali, a delivery rider for Uber and DoorDash, was asleep in his sharehouse when his e-bike battery exploded in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Fire crews responded to the scene at 5 a.m. and managed to contain the fire to a single bedroom, but Ali was unable to escape. Five other residents survived the incident. President of the Pakistan Association of Australia, Hamid Saroha, has issued a public warning, urging Australians to avoid substandard lithium battery-powered e-bikes and chargers. “Please do not use any sort of low-quality e-bikes that rely on lithium charging. These incidents are becoming more frequent and can have deadly consequences,” Saroha emphasized. Neighbors described the harrowing scene. Bruce McPherson, who lives opposite the affected house, recalled hearing a massive explosion before seeing flames consume the room.