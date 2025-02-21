Sindh launches crackdown on unfit vehicles following fatal accidents

The Sindh government has launched a crackdown on unfit vehicles in response to fatal accidents. Following the directives of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Transport Department has initiated a crackdown on unfit commercial vehicles across Sindh. The Transport Department has instructed all concerned authorities to take immediate and effective action against unfit commercial vehicles. The department has stated that many commercial vehicles are using fitness certificates issued by Motor Vehicle Inspectors from other provinces. This is a serious issue because these vehicles were neither physically inspected by the Sindh MVIS nor issued fitness certificates following the prescribed procedure.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has stated that several commercial vehicles registered in other provinces are continuously operating in Sindh. These vehicles have been issued fitness certificates by authorities from other provinces. He expressed concern that the vehicles may not have been inspected at the time the certificates were issued, raising doubts about the authenticity and quality of these certificates. He stated that the presence of these unfit vehicles on the roads of Sindh is contributing to an increase in traffic accidents and fatal incidents, putting the lives of drivers and pedestrians at risk due to mechanical faults.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that commercial vehicles registered across Sindh will be required to obtain new fitness certificates. These certificates will be issued through Sindh MVIS and will include modern security features, including a QR code. He stated that commercial vehicles registered in other provinces but permanently operating in Sindh will also be required to obtain a fitness certificate from the Sindh government. At the time of issuance or renewal of a route permit, all commercial vehicles will be required to present a valid fitness certificate with a QR code. It has also been made mandatory for all commercial vehicle drivers to possess a valid driving license.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the aim of these measures is to ensure proper inspection and certification of all commercial vehicles operating in Sindh and to reduce traffic accidents caused by unfit vehicles.

The unrestricted movement of these unfit vehicles poses a serious threat to human lives. All commercial vehicles are being brought under a transparent fitness certification system.