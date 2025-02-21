SBCA chief vows strict action against illegal constructions

After joining as Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Muhammad Ishaq Khuhro chaired a high-level meeting with senior officers, district directors, and representatives of all departments. The meeting featured detailed briefings on key operational matters. During the session, DG SBCA reaffirmed the Government of Sindh’s commitment to public service, urban development, and fostering growth in the construction sector. He categorically stated that illegal constructions, whether new or old, would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Emphasizing the Zero Tolerance Policy set by Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, he assured strict enforcement, asserting that there is no space for any so-called ‘system’ within the organization. He further stated that decisive actions against illegal constructions would eliminate any misconceptions regarding such practices.

DG SBCA instructed officers to ensure the prevention and removal of illegal constructions through a transparent demolition process. He declared that responsibility for any unauthorized construction would lie with the concerned officers and staff, and immediate FIRs should be lodged against violators. Additionally, he directed the compilation of data on illegally constructed buildings on cut lines. He stressed that all private and public projects must strictly adhere to their approved building plans. Violations, particularly those affecting designated parking areas and emergency exits, should be rectified immediately to align with regulatory standards. He also underscored the necessity of installing effective fire safety equipment in buildings to mitigate fire hazards.

Reiterating his stance on integrity, DG SBCA stated that negligence and dishonesty in duty would not be tolerated. He warned that any officer found complicit in facilitating illegal constructions would face strict departmental action without exception. He concluded the meeting by instructing officers to stay vigilant and ready for rigorous action against illegal constructions. He emphasized accelerating efforts to ensure full compliance with the directives of honorable courts.