SACM for ensuring corporate accountability by advancing human rights

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Human Rights, Mr. Rajveer Singh Sodha, reiterated the Sindh government’s commitment to advancing Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD) in business practices in accordance with international standards, thereby ensuring corporate accountability. He made these remarks while addressing a workshop titled “Human Rights Due Diligence: Challenges and Opportunities”, organized at Hotel Marriott, Karachi, in collaboration with the Sindh Human Rights Department, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the European Union’s Rights Pakistan-II initiative. The workshop commenced with opening remarks from Ms. Tahseen Fatima, Secretary of the Sindh Human Rights Department, and Mr. Ahmad Jawad, UNDP’s Lead for Governmental Human Rights Structures.

Mr. Jameel Hussain Junejo, Executive Coordinator of the Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC), delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining the implementation framework of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP-BHR) in Sindh. The event featured distinguished speakers and panelists, including Ms. Khola Batool, Deputy Director (IC-I), Ministry of Human Rights, Pakistan; Mr. Junaid Naqi, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry; Mr. Zulfiqar Shah, Member of the Sindh Human Rights Commission and Country Head of International Accord; Mr. Syed Nazar Ali, Secretary General of the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan; Ms. Nadia Lark from SAFCO; Mr. Asad Memon, Secretary of PUWF; Mr. Syed Maaz Shah from ICCD (Legal); and Mr. Atif Iqbal, CEO of High-Q Pharmaceuticals.

In his address, Mr. Sodha underscored the principle that effective governance is a collective responsibility, necessitating active engagement from the government, the business sector, and civil society. He emphasized the Sindh government’s proactive efforts to implement international human rights and labor standards to ensure responsible business operations. Furthermore, he announced that the Sindh Human Rights Department is facilitating internship opportunities for 60 recent graduates, who have been placed in various district offices to expedite the resolution of public grievances. Discussing legal reforms, Mr. Sodha highlighted that the Sindh government is in the process of drafting new legal frameworks aimed at strengthening human rights protections and aligning provincial policies with international labor laws and corporate responsibility frameworks.

Addressing the issue of climate change and its impact on agriculture, he remarked that Sindh’s farmers have been disproportionately affected, necessitating the formulation of targeted government policies to mitigate these challenges. Mr. Sodha also underscored the significance of compliance with the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), which mandates corporate responsibility for human rights and environmental sustainability, particularly in Pakistan’s textile and garment sector. He noted that the EU remains Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner, making adherence to these regulations imperative for maintaining robust trade relations.

Additionally, he pointed out that Pakistan has successfully completed four biennial reviews under the EU’s GSP+ scheme and is currently undergoing its fifth review. To sustain the benefits of GSP+, he stressed that businesses must integrate responsible human rights policies into their operations. “It is imperative that we institutionalize human rights due diligence within business practices to uphold our international commitments and safeguard Pakistan’s position in the global trade landscape,” he asserted. In conclusion, Mr. Sodha reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to supporting businesses in the implementation of human rights due diligence frameworks, with a continued focus on fostering a responsible, sustainable, and rights-based corporate environment.

The workshop convened key stakeholders, including government officials, business leaders, and human rights organizations, who engaged in substantive discussions on the implementation of human rights due diligence, associated challenges, and the role of ethical policies in corporate governance.