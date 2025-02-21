Armaghan reveals shocking details in Mustafa Amir murder case

The investigation into the murder of Mustafa Amir took a twist when the primary suspect, Armaghan, reportedly confessed to his involvement in the crime during police interrogation.

Armaghan disclosed that he and his accomplices physically assaulted Mustafa, including using a folding rod, according to a media report. Police sources further said that he had also admitted to firing warning shots at Mustafa, but the shots did not make contact.

Armaghan also confessed to driving Mustafa’s car to a separate location, where it was set on fire while Mustafa was alive but reportedly semi-conscious at the time.

Authorities have recorded Armaghan’s confession on video, and investigations into his criminal activities are ongoing.

It has been revealed that Armaghan has a prior history in drug trafficking before transitioning into operating a call centre business. The police are also searching for a woman whose DNA was found at Armaghan’s residence.

The investigation continues as authorities await the results of the post-mortem and DNA analysis, which will determine the exact cause of Mustafa’s death. The cause may be linked to torture, gunshot wounds, or the burning incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the case, working to gather further evidence and details surrounding Mustafa Amir’s death. The case remains under active review as authorities seek to confirm all aspects of the crime.

Earlier, Armaghan has reportedly made revelations during police interrogation. Known for a history of serious crimes including terrorism, attempted murder, and narcotics trafficking, Armughan has faced multiple charges across various police stations since 2019.

During questioning, he confessed to deleting critical data from his home laptops to obstruct investigations. Armughan also revealed that he drove Mustafa Amir’s car from Karachi to Balochistan, where he disposed of the victim’s body.

In addition to his criminal activities, Armughan ran an illegal software house and call center that defrauded foreign clients of millions. He also set up digital currency accounts for money laundering. Despite resisting arrest for hours, he was eventually apprehended by authorities.