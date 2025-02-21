87 cops suspended in Larkana over duty negligence

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, has issued orders for departmental action against 87 police officers and personnel for public complaints and negligence in duties on Thursday, while continuing the internal accountability process within the Larkana Police.

Those affected by the departmental actions include inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables, and constables.

SSP Larkana has dismissed Head Constable 4045 Abdul Rehman and Constable 1099 Abdul Ghafoor from their services.

Orders have been issued to suspend Inspector Fida Hussain, Inspector Ahmed Ali, and 55 police constables, including Constable Muzaffar Hussain, Abdul Hameed, Junaid Ahmed, and others.

Show-cause notices have been issued to 11 police officers, including Inspector Shabir Ahmed, Sub-Inspector Azhar Ali, and ASI Didar Ali.

Meanwhile, other departmental actions such as forfeiture, stoppage of increments, and fines have been implemented against the remaining individuals.