Peshawar to host meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for Ramadan moon sighting

In a significant move aimed at achieving uniformity in the start of Ramadan across Pakistan, the federal government has convened a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Peshawar.

The moon-sighting event for Ramadan 1446 AH will take place on February 28, 2025, in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The meeting will see Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees holding separate sessions at their respective locations, with the final announcement regarding the sighting or non-sighting of the Ramadan moon to be made by the central committee based on evidence gathered from all regions.

Efforts are underway to finalize the arrangements for the event, and consultations are ongoing with religious scholars and relevant institutions to ensure harmony in the beginning of Ramadan throughout the country.

In a related development, the government is also preparing to roll out the largest-ever Ramadan Relief Package in the country’s history. The Prime Minister has directed that the summary of the package be presented to the federal cabinet for approval.

Under consideration is a proposal to provide cash assistance to 3.9 million deserving families across the nation. A one-time cash assistance of Rs. 5,000 per family is being discussed, with the total budget for the Ramadan package estimated at Rs. 20.5 billion. Funding for the package is being sourced from multiple government departments, with Rs. 10 billion from the Ministry of Industries and Production, Rs. 2 billion from the Benazir Income Support Program, and Rs. 8.5 billion from the Ministry of Finance.

This year’s Ramadan Relief Package will include expenses for the media campaign, charges from financial institutions, NADRA fees, and other operational costs. Notably, the package will not be provided through utility stores this time, signaling a shift in the government’s approach to providing relief during the holy month.

The government is committed to ensuring that Ramadan begins with unity and that all vulnerable families receive vital financial assistance during this time of need.