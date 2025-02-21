Rain washes out biker lane paint worth Rs115m

The first rainfall in Lahore has exposed the poor quality of the newly painted Biker Lane on Ferozepur Road, washing away the expensive paint and turning the track into a slippery hazard.

According to reports, rainwater was accumulated at various points on the lane, worsening conditions for motorcyclists.

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had spent over Rs115 million on the paint alone, yet a light shower was enough to strip it off.

The green and orange paint, applied to mark the designated biker lanes, peeled off immediately upon contact with rainwater, raising serious concerns about the quality of materials used.

As a result, the once-promising track has transformed into a dangerously slippery lane, putting thousands of bikers at risk.

The washed-off paint and accumulated water forced motorcyclists back onto the main road, drastically increasing the risk of accidents.

Motorists were of the view that the designated lanes painted with green colour for buses and motorcycles on The Mall were still giving fresh look. Moreover, they said that the yellow colour painted the mark the boundaries of the road has sustained different weather patterns.

This hazardous situation has led to rising criticism of the LDA, with citizens demanding accountability for the massive financial loss.