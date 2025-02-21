Elevator collapse in Lahore’s Mayo Hospital injures 8

A recent incident at Mayo Hospital’s orthopedic ward left eight people injured after an elevator collapsed, just days after its inauguration. According to reports from a private TV channel, the elevator malfunctioned, causing the injuries of eight individuals, two of whom suffered fractures. The injured were immediately transferred to the hospital’s emergency room for treatment. Dr. Faisal, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Mayo Hospital, confirmed that two patients would require hospitalization, while the others are expected to be discharged after receiving medical attention. In light of the incident, Dr. Faisal has announced the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the cause of the elevator’s failure. The elevator had been recently inaugurated by the hospital administration, raising concerns about its safety despite the recent installation. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses. Authorities are working to ensure the safety of hospital staff and patients in the wake of this alarming event.