Mohsin Naqvi takes up prisoners issue with Qatar’s envoy

Qatari Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Isa Al-Khatir called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday and discussed a string of issues with him. Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations and increasing cooperation in various fields were discussed in the meeting. Release of Pakistani citizens imprisoned in Qatar was also discussed in the meeting. The meeting agreed to increase mutual cooperation in the fight against drugs. Qatar’s Ambassador invited Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to visit Qatar. Talking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan has very close relations with Qatar and he will visit Qatar soon and meet his counterpart. Mohsin Naqvi said a conference of Gulf countries on drugs control is being held in Islamabad in April. The head of Qatar’s anti-drug department has been invited to participate in this conference, Mohsin Naqvi said. He said they wanted close cooperation with friendly countries in the fight against drugs. Ambassador of Qatar said Pakistan is a brotherly Islamic country and they attach great importance to their bilateral relations.