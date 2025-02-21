IHC orders release of over 120 PTI workers arrested after Nov 26 protest

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ordered the immediate release of over 120 PTI workers who were arrested following the November 26 protest.

A two-judge bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, granted bail to the detainees.

The court directed them to submit an affidavit at their respective police stations, pledging that they would not engage in similar actions in the future.

The hearing saw legal representation from Ali Bukhari, Babar Awan, and Murtaza Tori, who argued for the detainees’ release.

The court set bail at Rs20,000, requiring each individual to submit one surety.

The PTI workers were arrested in connection with protests held on November 26, 2024, which led to a government crackdown.

Last month, mercy petitions submitted by 19 individuals convicted for their involvement in the May 9 protests were approved, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced in a statement.

“Sequel to the promulgation of punishments to May 9 Tragedy convicts, they have exercised their right to appeal and have asked for mercy / remission in their punishments,” the military’s media wing stated.

The ISPR further said that a total of 67 convicts had submitted mercy petitions, with 48 of these petitions processed to Courts of Appeal. It added that the petitions of 19 convicts had been accepted “purely on humanitarian grounds, in accordance with law.”

“They all shall be released after completion of procedural formalities,” the statement continued.

The press release also mentioned that the mercy petitions of the remaining convicts would be decided in due course, following the legal process. It emphasised that all those convicted retain their right to appeal and pursue other legal remedies as per the law and constitution.

“The remission of punishments is a testament to the strength of the due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy,” the ISPR concluded.

In December 2024, military courts sentenced 60 more civilians to prison terms for their roles in violent attacks on military installations during the nationwide riots on May 9, 2023.

The sentences come just days after the ISPR announced that 25 civilians had been handed prison terms for their involvement in the same events.

The individuals have been convicted for their involvement in violent attacks on key military and government facilities, including the Corps Commander House in Lahore, the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the ISI office in Faisalabad, and Bannu Cantt, among others, the ISPR stated.