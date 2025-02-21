Petroleum dealers threaten to shut pumps nationwide

Pakistan’s petroleum dealers have strongly rejected the deregulation policy and indicated that they may shut down petrol pumps across the country.

Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman of the All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, voiced his concerns in a video message, stating that deregulating fuel prices would lead to smuggling and the adulteration of petroleum products.

He highlighted that the deregulation formula would allow petrol stations to set their own prices, which could result in inconsistencies and unfair pricing across the nation.

In response, a central committee emergency meeting has been convened, and protest banners are expected to be displayed nationwide.

He also disclosed that the Petroleum Ministry would receive an urgent letter protesting the deregulation policy and demanding an increase in the margin.

The association is seeking a 13-rupee per litre margin, up from the current 4 percent. While the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has expressed support for the dealers’ stance, they have refrained from publicly commenting.

The chairman pointed out that petroleum smuggling from Iran has once again risen and called on the federal government to negotiate a legal agreement with Iran to address the illegal trade.

He criticised Minister Musaddiq Malik for neglecting the concerns of petroleum dealers, asserting that deregulation would not lead to cheaper fuel for the public.