Strict action taken against encroachments in Lora Lai Cantonment

In a decisive move to curb illegal encroachment, action has been taken against unlawful encroachment within the jurisdiction of the Lora Lai Cantonment. The initiative came on the direct instructions of the Director General of Military Lands and Cantonment.

Under the leadership of CEO Cantonment, Mr. Javed Ali, the Cantonment authorities have removed all illegal encroachments, both temporary and permanent, from the region. CEO Javed Ali emphasized that the Cantonment will not tolerate any illegal encroachment within its boundaries, reinforcing that no such encroachment will be allowed in the future.

“This operation was conducted with the full support of the civil administration, ensuring the removal of illegal proposals in accordance with military regulations,” said Javed Ali. He added that strict actions will continue to be enforced against any future illegal encroachment in the area.

The collaborative efforts between the Cantonment authorities and civil administration underscore the commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the proper development of the region.

The crackdown on illegal proposals marks a significant step towards maintaining order and enforcing regulations in Lora Lai Cantonment.